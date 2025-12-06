Middle East Uncovered

Lebanon’s Break with a 76-Year Taboo
A civilian Lebanese delegation sitting with Israeli officials marks an unprecedented breach of a long-standing red line. The meeting forces the nation…
  
Issam Fawaz
Is Inclusive Governance Still Possible in Post-Assad Syria?
With federalism back on the table and territorial control up for grabs, Syria’s transition is at a crucial phase. What happens next could either unite…
  
Ammar Abdulhamid
Education and Culture Endure in a Devastated Gaza
With infrastructure in ruins, Palestinians are sustaining education and cultural life through decentralized, community-driven initiatives—offering key…
  
Hamza Howidy
Inside Iran’s Intensifying Crackdown on Dissent
Bita Shafiei's arrest exposes the Islamic Republic’s widening campaign against voices it cannot control. Her fate remains unknown as activists warn of…
  
Iram Ramzan
What You Might Have Missed: November at Middle East Uncovered
Last month’s essential reads, all in one place.
  
Middle East Uncovered

November 2025

The Iran-Iraq War Shaped Their Lives. Their Art Tells the Story.
Keiany and Shamsavari grew up in the shadow of one of the 20th century’s deadliest wars, and its ghosts still shape their work. Their art captures what…
  
Iram Ramzan
Murad Ismael’s Win Signals a Turning Point for Yazidis
After years of stalled reconstruction and political sidelining, Yazidis have sent one of their most trusted advocates to Baghdad. His win gives voice to…
  
Reid Newton
The Shifting Global Order and its Implications for the Middle East: Part 3
A century of crises has turned the Middle East into the place where the global order’s contradictions are laid bare—and where its collapse would echo…
  
Ammar Abdulhamid
How the Muslim Brotherhood Came to America
Lorenzo Vidino reveals how a foreign ideological movement embedded itself into American institutions. His report shows that extremism can thrive when it…
  
Faisal Saeed Al Mutar
How a Royal Court Garment Became the Taliban’s Tool of Control
What began as a symbol of elite seclusion has become a mechanism for enforcing obedience. The Taliban’s use of the chadari shows how clothing can be…
  
Shabnam Nasimi
A Presidency Missing in Action
Lebanon’s institutions are crumbling, yet President Joseph Aoun has avoided confronting the forces accelerating their collapse. As reforms stall, the…
  
Issam Fawaz
Mourners Turn Protesters After Omid Sarlak’s Death
After burning a portrait of Iran’s Supreme Leader, he was found dead in his car with a gunshot wound to the head. His death has turned him into a new…
  
Iram Ramzan
