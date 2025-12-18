Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
6h

But have they? The first massacre of Jews by Palestinians in the Mandatory British Palestine era was in 1920, then followed like clockwork in 1921, 1929, 1936-1939, 1946-1948, long before the state of Israel. Later we saw the cross border attacks by Fedayeen 1948-1967, the 137 suicide bombings of the second intifada 2000-2005, and the October 7 2023 massacre. In between all of those, a constant hum of terrorism - lynchings, shootings, bombings, knife attacks, car ramming. What we see is that no matter how many times the Palestinians were offered an independent state, they kept rejecting it. They are stuck in a sunk cost fallacy, that surely the next massacre will send The Yahud running (to where? Dunno) and all that wasted time, blood and stolen economic development opportunity will have been worth it. The Free Palestine cult largely aligns with a large portion (if not majority) of the Palestinians on a goal of achieving a genocide and ethnic cleansing fod 7.7 million Israeli Jews.

I appreciate your activism, I agree that two independent states are the only practical solution, and that it’s pointless to expect either side to evaporate. I agree that the Free Palestine cult is excited to fight Israel to the last Palestinian. I agree they don’t care at all about the Palestinians, but rather use them like Arab autocrats as a distraction and excuse to massacre Jews. But I disagree that they aren’t aligned with many (maybe most) Palestinians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ideas Beyond Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture