Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Williams de Amaya's avatar
Melanie Williams de Amaya
5h

As a human my heart hurts. As an Aussie (living Abroad) my heart hurts. Bondi Beach has always been known for its sunshine and surf. Now it is a site of violence, fear, and death. I will choose to focus on the courage and love of those who protected others. I will choose to continue to believe in the good inherent in humanity while we grieve the loss caused by those who choose hate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ideas Beyond Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture