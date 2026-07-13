Since the beginning of the U.S.-Israel-Iran war, I have tried to approach the conflict differently from many of the voices dominating social media, television panels, and political debates. Rather than begin with the outcome I wanted, I tried to stay loyal to the facts, even when they were unpopular or inconvenient.

That may sound obvious, but war makes it unusually difficult. Conflict creates enormous pressure to choose a side, join a camp, and interpret every development through the lens of loyalty. Once that happens, sincere analysis becomes secondary. Evidence is valued only when it supports a conclusion people have already reached.

I have watched this pattern repeat across the Middle East, and this war has been no different.

My colleague’s and my work through Ideas Beyond Borders is grounded in the belief that societies in the region can become freer, more open, and more prosperous. Those values matter deeply to me and are the reason I have dedicated my entire professional life to this work. But believing in freedom and the painstaking work it takes to bring it to fruition does not exempt us from confronting reality. On the contrary, anyone serious about changing the world has an obligation to understand it as it is, not as we would like it to be.

That is why I made a conscious decision not to become a public cheerleader for any side. I wanted to understand what was actually happening on the ground.

Working across the region gives us access to sources often overlooked by pundits pushing a particular agenda or outcome. Through our audience, partners, local conversations, media monitoring, and increasingly sophisticated sentiment analysis, we hear from people living through these events in real time. Their perspectives often differ sharply from the dominant narratives circulating online.

One of the first assumptions I questioned when the war began was the idea that the Islamic Republic was on the verge of immediate collapse. That never seemed especially convincing.

This is not because the regime is strong in every respect. It faces serious economic, social, and political pressures, and it does not enjoy universal support among Iranians. But predictions of imminent collapse often ignore how such systems actually function.

The Islamic Republic is not simply a government. It is a dense network of institutions, security services, religious authorities, economic interests, patronage systems, and competing centers of power that has developed over nearly half a century. Systems like this do not usually disappear overnight.

Iran has also had something many of its neighbors did not: time to observe and learn.

The leadership in Tehran watched Saddam Hussein fall in Iraq, Libya collapse after Gaddafi, the Arab Spring unseat governments once considered stable, and Syria come close to disintegration. It studied military interventions, sanctions campaigns, insurgencies, uprisings, and civil wars. Like any regime focused on survival, it drew lessons from each.

One of the most persistent misconceptions about authoritarian systems is that they are static. They are not. They study one another’s failures, adapt their institutions, create redundancies, and refine the tools of surveillance, coercion, and political control. The Islamic Republic has spent decades examining why regimes fall and what helps them endure.

Whether we find that reality acceptable is beside the point. Refusing to acknowledge it does not make it less true.

Another assumption I found troubling was the belief that ordinary Iranians would naturally align themselves with outside powers simply because they oppose aspects of their own government. That reflects a shallow understanding of how people behave during crisis.

Those living inside a country experience war differently from those watching from abroad. When bombs are falling, the economy is deteriorating, and daily life is dominated by uncertainty, political priorities shift. National identity, fear, survival, family obligations, and social pressure can become more immediate than ideology.

That does not mean people suddenly become supporters of the state, but their choices become more complicated than outsiders often allow.

I have also noticed a widening gap between parts of the Iranian diaspora and many people inside Iran. This is not unique to Iran; similar tensions exist in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Venezuela, Cuba, and elsewhere.

Those living abroad often have the safety and freedom to advocate for outcomes whose consequences they will not directly bear. Those inside the country must calculate risk differently because they will live with whatever follows. Neither perspective is inherently illegitimate, but treating one as representative of the other can lead to serious analytical errors.

What concerned me most during this conflict was not disagreement. Disagreement is necessary. It was the extent to which people seemed more interested in defending a narrative than understanding the more complicated truths.

Too many commentators were not asking, “What is actually happening?” They were asking, “What do I want to happen?” Those are not the same question.

I believe deeply in aspiration. My work depends on the conviction that societies can change for the better. Without that belief, there is no reason to work for change. But aspiration untethered from reality does more harm than good.

The challenge is to hold both at once: the courage to imagine a better future and the discipline to assess the present honestly.

Throughout the war, I have approached each development by asking three separate questions: What do I want to happen? What is possible? And what is the reality on the ground?

In the Middle East, the answers to those questions often contradict one another. The region has a way of exposing simplistic thinking and punishing those who confuse hope with probability. It resists neat ideological frameworks and repeatedly forces us to confront complexities we would rather avoid.

Recognizing that a regime has staying power does not mean admiring it, and acknowledging the limits of a strategy does not mean opposing the goal behind it.

Too often, describing reality is treated as a form of defense or endorsement. In fact, the opposite is true. Understanding reality is the first requirement for changing it.

As this conflict continues to reshape the Middle East, I hope more people resist the pressure to become partisans first and observers second. The future of the region will not be determined by the narratives we prefer, but by the realities we are willing to face.

And if we genuinely want to build something better, honesty about the world as it is must come before confidence about the world as it could be.