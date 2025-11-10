Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

Mirrors for the Prince
Nov 10

I truly hope Lebanon can build a thriving wine industry one day. But the sad reality is that Israel will never let Lebanon live in peace until Hezbollah and the Lebanese army learn to work together to defend their country and its air space. Defeat the Zionists who keep attacking you, then you can grow all the wine you want.

https://mirrorsfortheprince.com/how-muslims-should-react-to-americas-inevitable-withdrawal/

letterwriter
Nov 10

The Zionists have been so damaging to the entire world, and especially to the Middle East. Southern Lebanon is of course under "Greater Israel" expansionist threat, from the occupation currently within the rough borders known as Israel.

What did twitter-x have to say about that?

