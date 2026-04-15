What is next for Iran? (Part 3)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript71What is next for Iran? (Part 3)A recording from Middle East Uncovered's live videoMiddle East Uncovered and Iram RamzanApr 15, 202671ShareTranscriptGet more from Middle East Uncovered in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMiddle East UncoveredSubscribeAuthorsMiddle East UncoveredIram RamzanRecent PostsIran War Dispatches x Middle East Uncovered: the American quagmireMar 18 • Middle East Uncovered, Tim Mak, and Jacqueline Cole