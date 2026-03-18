Iran War Dispatches x Middle East Uncovered: the American quagmire

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript133Iran War Dispatches x Middle East Uncovered: the American quagmireA recording from Middle East Uncovered and Tim Mak's live videoMiddle East Uncovered, Tim Mak, and Jacqueline ColeMar 18, 2026133ShareTranscriptGet more from Middle East Uncovered in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMiddle East UncoveredSubscribeAuthorsMiddle East UncoveredJacqueline ColeWrites Jacqueline Cole SubscribeTim MakWrites The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak Subscribe