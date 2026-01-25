Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
4hEdited

Thank you for this contribution. The right words at the right time. The truth is like a small amount of leaven that leavens 50 pounds of flour.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ideas Beyond Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture