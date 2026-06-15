Iram Ramzan & Hollie McKay on Afghanistan and Women’s Rights

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript911Iram Ramzan & Hollie McKay on Afghanistan and Women’s RightsA recording from Middle East Uncovered's live videoMiddle East Uncovered, Hollie McKay, and Iram RamzanJun 15, 2026911ShareTranscriptGet more from Middle East Uncovered in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMiddle East UncoveredSubscribeAuthorsMiddle East UncoveredHollie McKayWrites Maternal Dispatches with Hollie McKay SubscribeIram RamzanRecent PostsState of negotiations with Middle East UncoveredApr 29 • Middle East Uncovered, Jacqueline Cole, and Alessandra HayWhat is next for Iran? (Part 3)Apr 15 • Middle East Uncovered and Iram RamzanIran War Dispatches x Middle East Uncovered: the American quagmireMar 18 • Middle East Uncovered, Tim Mak, and Jacqueline Cole