Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Kathy
1h

Thank you for this article. It is an eye-opener. The Middle East Uncovered fills in a huge gap in American media coverage in an area that is extremely important in the world. It behooves all of us to understand this part of the world better.

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