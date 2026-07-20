Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Dr. Mostapha Maddahinasab's avatar
Dr. Mostapha Maddahinasab
4h

Strong signal that he doesn't exist is the start of IRGC attacks on ships right after that they saw he didn't show up for the funeral. It seems IRGC is convinced he's not there so they started the attacks to sabotage the negotiations.

Moreover,it's much needed for the Islamic Republic that he show up, otherwise the internal conflicts will get more intense. So if he was alive they would somehow provide some proof.

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Dr. Mostapha Maddahinasab's avatar
Dr. Mostapha Maddahinasab
4h

What's going on this week that you expect him to show up?

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