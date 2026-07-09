Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Elbows Up's avatar
Elbows Up
4h

Thank you, Issam Fawaz, for explaining to Western Christian readers the significance of the funeral messages. Are there any Iranian experts left in the American government to give their advice - if they are even asked?

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