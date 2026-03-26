Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Nick's avatar
Nick
2h

It all comes down to taking and holding Kharg

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Coldaxx's avatar
Coldaxx
3h

Is the war going the way you’d hoped John?

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