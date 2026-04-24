Dear Readers,

It’s been nearly one year since we launched Middle East Uncovered.

What began as an effort to report with clarity, nuance, and independence has grown into a body of work shaped by trust—between our contributors, our sources, and you, our readers.

We’d like to take a moment to celebrate this milestone.

We know many of you are spread across the world, but for those of you in the New York area, we’d value the chance to meet in person.

Join us for an evening to celebrate the past year, connect with the community behind the work, and look ahead to what comes next.

When: Thursday, May 14 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: Barzakh Café | 147 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

The Evening Includes:

Live Music: Enjoy a curated live performance in an atmosphere built for dialogue and inspiration.

Meet the Team: A unique opportunity to meet the editor and writers. Hear the stories behind the reporting and discuss the future of independent media.

Authentic Flavors: Savor a selection of Middle Eastern bites and refreshing drinks provided by Barzakh Café.

Barzakh Café is a cultural space rooted in the communities we cover, and it felt like the right place to gather. We covered the story of how it came to be last year in an interview with its founder and owner, El Atigh Abba.

We hope you can join us! There is limited space available, so please register here if you plan on attending.

With gratitude,



The Team

Middle East Uncovered

Ideas Beyond Borders

Register!