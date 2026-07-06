Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Elbows Up's avatar
Elbows Up
6m

Thank you, Husain, for reminding us of the deaths that are not being recognized in these elaborate ceremonies. I’m sorry for the injuries to your body, mind and soul.

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ATHANASIOS KIOUSIS's avatar
ATHANASIOS KIOUSIS
1hEdited

14 millions Iranians at the funeral,on the first day,and what are they shouting?

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