Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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MH
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It's a really hard question. In sports crazy South Africa, barring the country from international competition certainly sent a message to white citizens - the only ones able to vote - but after the initial shock had worn off the sports boycott had no on-going effect. Later, when unofficial cricket tours by Sri Lankan and West Indian cricketers were organised, I think this contributed to an opening of minds because here were people who would not have the vote in SA, giving the all-white SA teams a tough time (whites not so supreme after all!). I don't know if these lessons can transfer to Iran; at least in SA a privileged 20% of the population could vote to change the government.

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