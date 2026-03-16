Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donca Vianu's avatar
Donca Vianu
12h

Your reporting is biased. You do not mention the one million Afghans who lived for centuries in Pakistan whom Pakistan has expelled. And more trespassing of human rights and international laws from Pakistan's side.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ideas Beyond Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture