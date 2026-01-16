Middle East Uncovered

Mirrors for the Prince
4h

So they cooperated on dealing with “the instability created by the uprisings.” That is a very interesting sentiment considering the role both nations playing in arming factions and stoking violence in Syria, Libya, and Yemen while undermining and eventually overthrowing the democratic governments of Egypt and Tunisia.

Seems to me like they were the main cause of this instability since that was part of their plan to make sure democracy never takes root in the region. But yes, let’s keep pretending like they are promoting “stability,” if that’s what you want to call it.

The Periphery
6h

Great piece

