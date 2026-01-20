In 2023, I remember sitting with a teenage girl in a motel room in Jordan who was on the run from her father after he tried to force her into marriage. The law offered her no protection; the police sided with her father, a common reality in Jordan and many other countries. Without journalism willing to document her experience, her story—and the system that failed her—would have gone unheard.

For much of the world, women and girls offer the clearest measure of whether human rights exist in practice. Journalism’s task is to document how power is exercised beyond official declarations, in the spaces where rights are most often challenged. Reporting on women’s lives shows whether laws are upheld, violence is punished, and access to education, work, and safety is real.

As global crises deepen, women and girls sit at the center of conflict, repression, migration, and authoritarianism. Yet the journalism that documents their lives is disappearing. This truth is unfolding today in Iran, where women are leading one of the bravest movements of our time, risking prison and death for bodily autonomy and basic freedom. Their protests are journalism in themselves: public testimony against a system built on fear and silence. Yet the reporting needed to preserve this moment remains scarce, underfunded, and treated as optional.

According to the 2025 Global Media Monitoring Project—the world’s most comprehensive study of women in news—women appear in just 26 percent of news coverage. After three decades of monitoring, progress has inched forward by only nine points. Gender-based violence, a daily reality for millions, appears in fewer than two out of every hundred news stories. Coverage that challenges restrictive gender norms has fallen to a thirty-year low.

“Women remain only one in four people seen, heard, or read about in the news,” said Kalliopi Mingeirou, Chief of the Ending Gender-Based Violence Section at UN Women, during the launch of the report last September. “Stories of gender-based violence appear in fewer than two out of every 100 news articles. Think about it. This is not just a gap in reporting; it is a gap in democracy.”

Independent, women-focused newsrooms like ours exist to close that gap. We are working to ensure women’s voices are heard, especially in places where they are systematically stripped of their rights.

At Zan Times, our women-led newsroom documents life under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, where a system of gender apartheid has been institutionalized since 2021. My colleagues in Afghanistan, most of them women, are reporting on the news while living through it. They detail how their daughters, sisters, and girls in their communities are banned from education beyond primary school. Women are barred from universities and pushed out of the workforce. In a country where nearly half the population lives on the brink of starvation, women are denied the right to earn a living. Women journalists are themselves a Taliban target.

In just four months after the Taliban took over, Reporters Without Borders said that of every five women journalists working in Afghanistan, four have lost their jobs. And yet, against all odds, Afghan women journalists are still working, secretly, underground, documenting the Taliban’s crimes.

In December 2025, we interviewed a woman in one of Afghanistan’s most conservative provinces. She had been imprisoned by the Taliban and brutally raped. As she recounted her story, she wept. “I might not make it, but I want my story to be told. I want people to know what has happened to me.” The stories we report from Afghanistan may be the only record of a life lived and a life violated.

At More to Her Story, I founded the newsroom after years of traveling and meeting women and girls whose lives would never make headlines. Today, we report from Afghanistan to Egypt, Syria to Sudan, Ukraine to the United States, reaching millions of readers with journalism that places women’s lives at the center rather than the margins.

Newsrooms like ours now exist in a fragile ecosystem, where the work has never felt more urgent and yet never more vulnerable.

But this work matters today, perhaps more than ever. From Iran to Sudan, from Gaza to Afghanistan, women live under the weight of cultural, religious, and social systems that define their freedom and their lives. Their stories are our evidence. When their voices disappear, so does the record of truth. And without that record, those forces go unchallenged.

The world must understand the stakes. Women’s journalism is not supplemental to democracy; it is central to it. And history shows us this much: when women disappear, democracy and human rights are never far behind.