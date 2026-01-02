Middle East Uncovered

Daniel Hall
4hEdited

This article points out one of the most glaring lies of the Intifada.

While the vast majority of Muslims & supporters of Palestine cry "genocide" against "Palestinians" the "Palestinians" in Gaza, the West Bank and other locations has more increased 10 fold (https://english.wafa.ps/Pages/Details/157272#:~:text=The%20Israeli%20occupation%20has%20been,Gaza%20Strip%20for%202025) since 1948. Meanwhile the Christian population in all Middle East Muslim dominated countries has decreased by 90% . The declining number of Christians in the Middle East is primarily the result of Islamist intolerance/persecution.

If there is any group suffering from intolerance or genocide in the ME it is clearly the Christians and not the "Palestinians". Thanks you for highlighting the truth. I only wish that you had also been even more direct about the Islamist intolerance/persecution

