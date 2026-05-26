Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Mirrors for the Prince's avatar
Mirrors for the Prince
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This was a little confusing. Tunisia is not “slowly regressing back to authoritarianism.” Its democratic experiment lasted 10 years and ended with a coup in 2021. Assumed this was accepted historical fact at this point.

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