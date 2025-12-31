The Dissident Delusion

In contemporary Western political culture, a peculiar moral reflex has taken root: opposition is increasingly treated as a proxy for virtue. To stand against a state labeled illiberal is, by default, to be seen as progressive, liberating, or morally serious. This reflex relies less on careful analysis than on simple narratives. Complex political realities are reduced to a familiar story of oppressor and oppressed, blurring the crucial difference between those who resist power in the name of freedom and those who resist it in pursuit of a different kind of absolutism.

This tendency can be described as the dissident delusion: the belief that dissent alone is morally elevating. Within this framework, what a dissident believes matters less than the role he plays. The focus shifts from the substance of his ideas to the fact that he disrupts existing power. The dissident becomes a moral figure not because of his commitments or goals, but because he stands in opposition.

This confusion is reinforced by a global network of media, advocacy groups, and political actors whose influence depends on identifying and promoting victims. These institutions are less concerned with ideas, long-term consequences, or political trajectories than with compelling stories that can be repeated and sustained emotionally. As a result, individuals are turned into symbols—and once someone becomes a symbol, serious scrutiny often stops.

The case of Alaa Abd El-Fattah exposes the structure of this delusion. El-Fattah, an Egyptian-British software developer, blogger, political activist, and former political prisoner who was imprisoned by the Egyptian government for 12 years, was welcomed with open arms by the British government after being released from an Egyptian jail. But the government missed a crucial step before putting El-Fattah on a pedestal: an ideological background check.

His rise in Western discourse did not come from close engagement with his political views, his underlying commitments, or his stance on violence and pluralism. It came from his usefulness as a story: a persecuted individual inside a state already judged to be morally suspect. In that role, he fit neatly into a narrative the West was eager to tell about its own moral clarity.

The surprise that followed, when elements of his ideology and rhetoric became public, was not really a discovery about El-Fattah but about the West itself. It showed how symbolic identification had replaced serious ideological judgment, and how moral performance had taken the place of moral evaluation. What looked like a scandal was in fact a predictable failure—an idealized projection collapsing once it finally met the reality it had long avoided.

The El-Fattah case is not an exception but a symptom of a broader inability to tell the difference between opposition and genuine emancipation, or between rejecting an existing order and being capable of sustaining a better one. That same confusion made it possible for an evasive apology to be treated as moral reckoning. Until this distinction is restored, Western institutions will remain prone to elevating figures who do not embody their values, but simply exploit their myths.

Egypt and Civilizational Freedom

Modern Egypt has not developed under normal political conditions. Since the 1970s, it has operated under constant strain—trying to maintain internal stability, international alignment, and functioning institutions while facing sustained ideological, demographic, and geopolitical pressures. After the death of Gamal Abdel Nasser and the rise of Anwar al-Sadat, Egypt attempted a major shift. It moved away from pan-Arab socialism, which had left the country economically drained, institutionally weak, and internationally isolated, and toward economic liberalization, regional stability, and institutional normalization.

This shift included making peace with Israel, reentering global markets, and gradually separating religious authority from state power. It was not a surface-level change but a deep reorientation of Egypt’s political and social direction—and it directly threatened entrenched ideologies, especially revolutionary socialism and political Islam, both of which depended on permanent conflict.

This context makes the idea of civilizational freedom necessary to understanding Egypt’s choices. Much external criticism assumes that political freedom means unrestricted competition among all ideologies within a democratic framework. That assumption breaks down in societies where some movements do not accept pluralism at all, but seek to replace the entire system rather than participate in it.

Civilizational freedom refers to a society’s ability to protect the institutional, legal, cultural, and moral foundations that make individual freedom, scientific inquiry, economic activity, and peaceful coexistence possible—and to defend those foundations against movements that aim to abolish them. It is, in essence, a civilization’s freedom to remain intact.

The ideologies challenged by Egypt’s post-1970s shift were not simply alternative political views, but comprehensive projects that sought to remake the entire social order. Revolutionary socialism and political Islam both aimed to replace Egypt’s existing institutions, making their opposition to the state structural rather than situational.

Seen in this light, the actions of the Egyptian state cannot be understood only as repression. They were also efforts at self-preservation. The goal was not merely to silence dissent, but to prevent the collapse of the institutional conditions that allow dissent, markets, science, and peaceful daily life to exist at all.

Western analysis has largely failed to engage Egypt on these terms. Instead, it has judged Egypt against abstract procedural ideals, while ignoring the depth and nature of the ideological threats the state was confronting. In doing so, it turned a problem of systemic survival into a simple moral drama, replacing strategic understanding with moral performance. By delegitimizing Egypt’s attempts at self-defense, Western institutions ended up legitimizing almost any force opposed to the state, regardless of its ideology or its relationship to freedom. Opposition was treated as inherently virtuous rather than as something to be examined.

Egypt thus became a stress test not only of political institutions but also of Western political thought itself. It exposed a growing inability to distinguish between movements that expand freedom and movements that seek to eliminate it. It is within this failure that figures like El-Fattah were elevated—not because they embodied freedom, but because they fulfilled a narrative need for its symbols.

This does not mean that the Egyptian state has always drawn this distinction well. There are cases of peaceful, non-violent critics who do not seek to negate the civilizational foundations of the state and who nonetheless face severe repression. The case of Sherif Gaber, a secular critic known for his non-violent criticism of religion and authority, is one such example.

Western Projection Mechanism

The West’s repeated misreading of Egypt’s internal conflicts has not been driven by bad faith, but by a lack of understanding. Political systems that have not lived with long-term ideological violence tend to see such violence as symbolic—an abnormal episode or moral failing—rather than as a structural force that shapes everyday political life. It is treated as an exception, not a constant pressure. This gap in understanding lies at the core of what can be called the Western projection mechanism.

For decades, Egypt has operated under conditions of ongoing ideological and sectarian violence: recurring waves of insurgency, terrorism, and communal conflict. These were not isolated shocks to an otherwise stable society, but persistent realities that influenced daily security, institutional design, and political decision-making. Egypt did not face a single crisis and then return to normal. The state, along with much of the population, lived within a continuous state of instability produced by movements that fundamentally rejected the legitimacy of the state itself.

Since the 1970s, this instability has manifested as a series of violent confrontations that never consolidated into a single “event” but instead formed a persistent background condition of political life. These included, among others, the Military Technical College attack (1974), the sectarian violence in El-Zawya El-Hamra (1981), the Asyut insurgency (1981), the assassination of President Anwar al-Sadat (1981), the Kosheh killings (1999), the Sinai resort bombings (2004), the Sharm el-Sheikh bombings (2005), unrest in Alexandria (2005), the Dahab bombings (2006), the Khan el-Khalili attack (2009), the exposure of the Hezbollah operational network in Egypt (2009), the Nag Hammadi shootings (2010), and the church bombing in Alexandria (2011), followed by more than a decade of attacks on civilians, security personnel, and religious sites during and after the Muslim Brotherhood’s rise and fall from power.

These episodes were expressions of organized ideological hostility toward Egypt’s social order and population, often involving transnational networks and outside support. Egypt faced these pressures largely on its own, even as its efforts to contain them were frequently criticized abroad.

Western Europe, by contrast, has usually experienced such violence as rare, localized, and temporary. Terrorism appeared as a disruption of normal life, not as a constant backdrop to it. As a result, European political culture developed ways of interpreting conflict that assume relatively low and manageable levels of threat.

This imbalance produced a habit of projection. Western institutions applied their own low-threat assumptions to societies facing much higher and more persistent risks. Egypt was treated as simply a less liberal version of Europe, rather than as a country operating under fundamentally different conditions. Egyptian officials repeatedly tried to make this clear: they were not suppressing a liberal opposition. Only in the past decade—when European societies themselves began to experience sustained ideological violence—did this projection start to weaken.

The reassessment of figures like El-Fattah should be understood in this light. The discomfort surrounding his case is not the result of newly uncovered information, but of a collapsing interpretive framework. What has changed is not the nature of extremism, but the West’s distance from it. Greater proximity has forced a recognition that opposition can be as destructive as repression, and that not every opponent of a state is a defender of freedom. The Western projection mechanism did not simply misread Egypt; it also shaped Western institutions to see conflict in moral binaries rather than as complex, evolving realities.

Egypt’s experience reflects a harder lesson: freedom does not survive through openness alone. It depends on preserving the institutional and social conditions that make openness meaningful in the first place. Defending those conditions is not authoritarianism, but a prerequisite for any society that hopes to remain free.

Genealogy, Radicalization, and Symbolic Meaning

El-Fattah’s family background places him firmly within long-standing traditions of ideological opposition to the Egyptian state. His paternal grandfather was affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, while his father, Ahmed Seif al-Islam, emerged from radical leftist student movements in the 1970s and later became a lawyer known for defending Islamist and militant figures. Together, these influences formed a hybrid ideological environment united by opposition to the state, market integration, peace with Israel, and institutional sovereignty.

Seif al-Islam and his wife, Laila Soueif, were part of activist and Marxist circles that viewed the Egyptian state not as a legitimate political order, but as a morally compromised structure aligned with Western interests and therefore deserving of permanent resistance.

El-Fattah was born while his father was in prison and grew up entirely within this ideological climate. His early political identity was shaped less by ordinary civic life than by a narrative of persecution and struggle, in which the state was cast as an enemy and radical opposition was treated as a form of moral seriousness.

El-Fattah’s first major public role came in 2006, when he was 25, during protests described as defending judicial independence. In practice, these protests were tied to opposition to the creation of the Supreme Elections Committee, which was designed to oversee parliamentary elections and prevent organized Islamist groups from capturing state institutions. At the time, Prime Minister Ahmed Nazif described Egypt as a secular state committed to market economics and international agreements, including the Camp David accords. The protests were therefore not just about legal procedures, but part of a broader conflict over whether Egypt would remain a secular, institutional state or move toward ideological rule. Notably, figures later associated with Islamist governance—including Mohamed Morsi, who would later become president under the Muslim Brotherhood—were arrested during the same demonstrations.

During the 2011 revolution, El-Fattah’s rhetoric became more openly radical. He moved beyond criticizing state power and began to treat social breakdown, violence, and the dehumanization of state institutions as legitimate or even necessary tools for political change. This marked a shift from symbolic opposition to what can be described as active or operational radicalism.

In late 2011, he was arrested in connection with violent clashes surrounding the Maspero events, facing charges that included weapons theft, attacks on security forces, property destruction, and unlawful assembly. He was later released, and this cycle—arrest followed by release under legal, political, and international pressure—recurred over the following years, even as Egypt faced repeated waves of violence targeting civilians, churches, soldiers, and police.

Throughout this period, El-Fattah continued to use language that rejected the legitimacy of the state, portrayed institutional actors as enemies rather than political opponents, and presented their elimination as politically justified.

Viewed through a Jungian lens, this trajectory reflects what Carl Jung called the “unlived life.” The father expressed revolutionary opposition mainly as a moral stance and symbolic identity; the son carried it into action. What remained rhetorical in one generation became operational in the next. El-Fattah did not simply inherit a set of beliefs—he inherited the unresolved drive behind them.

The international honors given to El-Fattah’s family—presented as recognition of human rights and anti-corruption activism—illustrate a clear symbolic reversal. In 2014, Transparency International formally commended the family of Ahmed Seif El-Islam, praising what it called the family’s role in combating corruption. In doing so, a lineage defined by permanent opposition, ideological rigidity, and rejection of state legitimacy was publicly reframed as a moral vanguard.

El-Fattah himself functions less as a conventional political actor than as a mirror. His case reflects Egypt’s internal ideological struggles, the generational inheritance of revolutionary idealism, and the West’s difficulty in distinguishing between dissent that expands freedom and dissent that seeks to dismantle the conditions that make freedom possible.

The Shock

The shock experienced in the United Kingdom was not the shock of discovery, but the shock of dissonance. The morally imagined figure no longer aligned with the person who actually existed. Views, affiliations, and commitments long understood within the Egyptian context abruptly entered Western public awareness. What caused discomfort was not their presence, but the realization that a figure had been elevated without real understanding.

This moment marked a symbolic collapse. A symbol fails when it can no longer carry the meaning placed upon it. El-Fattah could no longer serve as a generic emblem of freedom once it became impossible to ignore that his political orientation conflicted with the values he was meant to represent. The symbol shattered because it had been burdened with a meaning it could not sustain.

In response, El-Fattah issued a public statement addressed to British audiences, attempting to reinterpret earlier rhetoric that had justified political violence. He framed these statements as youthful excesses that were misunderstood or taken out of context.

But this response does not address the core problem. The issue is not misinterpretation, but the fact that for many years his public political identity was inseparable from the legitimation of political violence—a matter of public record. What is at stake is not tone, but commitment. A figure who publicly aligned himself with violent revolutionary action cannot later recast that alignment as a misunderstanding. The apology seeks not accountability, but absolution, achieved through emotional appeal rather than engagement with the record.

The deeper lesson of the El-Fattah episode is that an entire interpretive framework failed to ask the right questions from the outset. What collapsed here was not an individual, but a myth. And once the myth falls away, what remains is the unavoidable task of judgment.