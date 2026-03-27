A government does not need to ban something outright to make its intentions clear. Sometimes it only needs to regulate it so tightly, so selectively, and so ideologically that the message becomes unmistakable. That is what happened in Damascus last week.

The controversy began when the Damascus governorate issued Decision No. 311, barring the serving of alcohol in restaurants and nightclubs across the capital, requiring bars and clubs to convert their licenses into café permits, and restricting the sale of sealed bottles to a few predominantly Christian neighborhoods, including Bab Touma, Bab Sharqi, and al-Qassaa. The decree also imposed location rules that require outlets to be at least 75 meters from schools and places of worship and 20 meters from security facilities, with businesses given three months to comply. Reuters described it as one of the clearest signs yet of the Islamist-led authorities’ turn toward conservative social enforcement.

After the backlash exploded, Damascus officials tried to walk it back without really withdrawing it. In a late clarification carried by state media, the governorate insisted the measure was merely “organizational,” not new in principle, and rooted in older regulations dating back to 1952 and later administrative decisions. It also said five-star hotels were exempt, apologized to residents of Bab Touma, Bab Sharqi, and al-Qassaa for the “misunderstanding,” and promised to review the designation of the three neighborhoods during the three-month implementation period.

But by then, the public had already understood the deeper meaning of the move. On Sunday, March 22, hundreds of Syrians gathered in Bab Touma to protest, carrying signs defending personal freedom and rejecting the sectarian sorting of Damascus neighborhoods. One AP photo from the protest captured the sentiment perfectly: “No to dividing Damascus neighborhoods along sectarian lines.” Protesters from different sectarian backgrounds chanted, “Syrians are united.”

And that is why the official defense of the decree has fallen flat. Its supporters have tried every familiar line. They say this is just regulation, not prohibition. They point to old Syrian laws, Ottoman precedents, and even the American Prohibition era, as though historical analogy could somehow neutralize the political meaning of a decision taken here and now. They say every state regulates vice. They dismiss critics as people who only care about drinking, nightlife, or have loose morals. But that argument has backfired because almost nobody protesting this decision is really protesting on behalf of alcohol alone.

If a regulation is designed so restrictively that it effectively bans most of the population, and if the authorities designing and enforcing it belong to a political current that already favors prohibition on ideological grounds, then this is not neutral governance. It is ideological social engineering disguised as public administration. The wording of the governorate’s own clarification gives the game away: the stated aims include “public morals,” “civil peace,” and neighborhood “specificity.” Those are the kinds of elastic formulas by which personal freedoms are gradually narrowed, selectively applied, and then normalized.

This decision did not emerge in a vacuum. It follows a widening pattern. In January, authorities in Latakia barred female public employees from wearing makeup during working hours, prompting immediate criticism before officials retreated into the usual language of “professional appearance” and “balance.” Earlier, the Tourism Ministry issued beach and pool guidelines requiring women on public beaches and in public pools to wear more modest swimwear, such as burkinis or body-covering suits, while allowing more relaxed standards in luxury hotels and private venues. That move, too, was defended as culturally sensitive regulation rather than coercion, before officials scrambled to soften its interpretation amid public outrage.

Seen together, these measures do not look incidental. They look cumulative. Makeup at work. Modest swimwear on public beaches. During Ramadan, tighter restrictions were imposed on those seen eating or drinking publicly. And now, the near-elimination of alcohol service in Damascus, except in a few Christian districts that are implicitly marked as socially distinct. Each measure is small enough, in isolation, for its defenders to ask, “Why all this fuss?” But politics is often revealed less by dramatic decrees than by patterns of administrative pressure. A state telegraphs what it aims to become through the habits it tries to impose.

This is why many Syrians reacted more strongly to the alcohol decree than authorities seem to have expected. The outcry was not limited to Christians, nor to secular elites. Damascus is full of Muslims who drink, Muslims who do not drink but still reject moral policing, and Syrians of all backgrounds who understand perfectly well what is at stake when the state begins sorting rights and restrictions by communal geography. AP reported that even some protesters who do not drink joined in because they saw the issue as one of personal liberty rather than consumption.

The constitutional dimension is impossible to ignore. Syria’s March 2025 Constitutional Declaration states in Article 12 that the state shall protect human rights and fundamental freedoms, and that rights guaranteed by the international human rights treaties ratified by Syria are an integral part of the declaration. Article 13 guarantees freedom of opinion and expression and protects private life. Critics of the Damascus decree, including the Bab Touma committee and legal advocates cited in recent reporting, have argued that the measure violates both the spirit and the text of those guarantees.

There is also a sectarian danger here that should be obvious to anyone exercising even minimal political judgment. By confining alcohol sales to Christian-majority districts, authorities are not “respecting diversity.” They are drawing a target on specific neighborhoods and implicitly assigning them responsibility for supposed violations of “public morals.” This is stigmatization by regulation. It invites resentment, fuels suspicion, and imposes symbolic burdens on communities already anxious about their place in the new Syria. Reuters, AP, DW, and regional outlets all captured this point in different ways: the backlash was driven not only by concerns over freedom, but by fears that the decision was recasting Christians as a tolerated exception and Damascus itself as a city to be managed through sectarian compartments.

This is where the defenders of the decision are most disingenuous. They invoke old laws as though reviving or enforcing neglected restrictions were somehow politically neutral. But laws that sat on the books for decades without shaping daily life are not the same as laws deliberately activated by a new political class seeking to redefine the public sphere. Historical continuity in text does not equal continuity in intent. The real question is not whether some old decree once existed. The real question is why this government, at this moment, chose to make this an administrative priority.

And that question leads to a larger one: what kind of state is Syria trying to become?

Syria is not entering a period of calm consolidation in which symbolic culture-war gestures can be treated as marginal. It is emerging from state collapse, civil war, sanctions, economic devastation, and deep social trauma. The European Union moved in 2025 to lift economic sanctions, and the United States formally terminated its Syria sanctions program effective July 1, 2025, while keeping measures on Assad-linked actors, rights abusers, jihadist groups, and Iran-linked networks. The EU has also pledged fresh recovery support. But none of this means reconstruction has suddenly arrived in any practical, transformative sense. Syria still faces enormous institutional weakness, political uncertainty, and the kind of administrative drag that makes actual recovery painfully slow.

In that context, decisions about alcohol, makeup, and dress are not distractions from “real” issues. They are among the real issues because they reveal the governing ethos of the people who make them. They show whether power understands itself as limited by citizenship or entitled to mold society in its own image. They show whether the state sees itself as an administrator of pluralism or as a guardian of virtue.

Syrian rulers, present and future, need to understand something simple: Muslims, as citizens, have the same right as everyone else to buy, sell, and consume alcohol if they choose. The state is not the custodian of their piety. Nor is it the custodian of women’s faces, clothing, or bodies. A government may regulate commerce, licensing, noise, nuisance, and genuine public disorder. But once it starts using these tools to impose a moral vision aligned with a particular ideological current, it leaves the terrain of neutral regulation and enters the terrain of coercive social transformation.

And that terrain is far more dangerous than some officials appear to realize.

There is a wider lesson here for Syria’s rulers. When governments push too far in an ideological direction, they not only provoke their own citizens; they also unsettle neighbors, alienate investors, and raise doubts among the very states and institutions whose support they need. At a time when Gulf states are trying to make their own societies more attractive to investors, tourists, and global capital by removing religious strictures, and when Iran’s model of religiously driven rule is under growing regional and international pressure, few will be eager to bankroll a Syrian order that appears to be drifting toward moral authoritarianism under an Islamic banner.

This does not mean that the world will require Syria to adopt secularism in the French sense, but it will expect pluralism to be real, rights to be meaningful, and ideology not to be smuggled into public life through municipal decrees and administrative circulars. The leaders of the United States, France, and Germany, among others, have made that clear. Syria’s priorities should be securing the country, restoring order, and creating an environment that feels safe, open, and predictable—not engaging in social engineering.

This is why the Damascus controversy struck such a nerve. For though the country witnessed over the last two years several horrific episodes of inter-communal violence, many Syrians still interpret it through the language of insecurity, militias, revenge, and state weakness. This issue felt different. It was unmistakably about power reaching into everyday life and telling citizens that their rights, habits, and neighborhoods would now be rearranged according to a moral hierarchy they had not chosen.

Syrians were not really taking to the streets for a cup full of arak. (A traditional, clear, anise-flavored spirit from the Middle East, known for its licorice-like taste and milky-white appearance when mixed with water.) They were taking to the streets for something larger and far more precious: the right not to be ruled as minors or categorized by sect, and to insist that citizenship in Syria must mean equal dignity, equal liberty, and real limits on state power.