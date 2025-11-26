Middle East Uncovered

Raed Baibona
Nov 26

We as Yazidis, believe that Mr. Murad Isamel is the bright candle for us in this darkness which lasted 11 years.

Faysal Hussein
Nov 27

That's quite a story of resilience and determination! Murad Ismael's victory sounds like a significant moment for the Yazidi community and a powerful statement about their enduring spirit. It's inspiring to see someone rise from such challenging circumstances to advocate for their people in parliament.

