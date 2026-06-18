Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Rouch1984's avatar
Rouch1984
37m

‘Hezbollah is a pre text for Isreal’

Stop there…

Isreal get out of Lebanon ; eliminate the need for the ongoing existence of Hezbollah.While you are at it stop the slaughter in Gaza - another trigger for Iran.

Give the land back or truly create a solution that respects palestinian sovereignty.

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