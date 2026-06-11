Lebanon’s latest debate over a general amnesty law is being presented as a humanitarian response to prison overcrowding, judicial delays, and unresolved legal cases. But that description captures only part of the story.

The proposed law would release or reduce the sentences of various categories of detainees and prisoners. Supporters argue that Lebanon’s prisons are overcrowded, that many cases have languished for years without resolution, and that the justice system is incapable of processing them in a reasonable timeframe.

Those problems are real. But the debate is not only about prison reform, but about how a failed state is attempting to deal with years of judicial abuse, sectarian bargaining, political paralysis, and selective enforcement of the law.

For non-Lebanese readers, the controversy began with a striking double standard. When Hezbollah crossed into Syria and committed horrible crimes to save Bashar al-Assad, the Lebanese state neither prosecuted nor seriously challenged its actions. An armed Lebanese movement crossed an international border, participated in a foreign war, and returned home without legal consequences.

At the same time, many Lebanese who opposed Hezbollah’s intervention in Syria or criticized its alliance with Assad found themselves under suspicion. Some were accused of terrorism. Others spent years in detention without conviction, and in some cases without formal charges. Whether one agrees with their views or not, the facts tell a troubling story. Hezbollah enjoyed effective immunity while many of its opponents faced the full weight of the security and judicial systems.

This does not excuse anyone who joined extremist organizations, attacked the army, killed civilians, or committed acts of terrorism. Such crimes should be prosecuted. But that is precisely the point. A state that tolerates impunity for one actor while abandoning basic legal protections for others is applying the law selectively and failing to administer justice consistently.

A functioning legal system does not hold people for years without charge, allow pretrial detention to become a substitute for a verdict, or leave suspects in prison because security agencies, judges, or political actors find it convenient. If someone spends years behind bars without conviction, that is a failure of due process and a serious abuse of state power.

This is how the general amnesty debate entered the scene. Instead of admitting that the judiciary and security agencies helped create the current crisis, Lebanon’s political class is discussing a general amnesty as if it were a clean humanitarian solution. It is not. It risks burying a judicial scandal underneath a political bargain.

The problem is not that some detainees may be released. Some should have been released years ago. The problem is that parliament is trying to place fundamentally different cases into one basket: people never charged, people never convicted, people convicted after questionable trials, terrorists, drug traffickers, fugitives, and criminals with political protection.

These distinctions matter. Where there was no charge, release them. Where there was no conviction, try them immediately or release them. Where there was a conviction reached through a corrupted or politicized process, order a retrial. Where there was a fair conviction for murder, terrorism, torture, or serious drug trafficking, there should be no pardon.

Terrorism must be condemned without hesitation. Those who carried arms against the state, killed soldiers or civilians, joined extremist groups, planted bombs, or used religion as a license for violence should be held accountable. Multiple things can be true at once. No political grievance justifies terrorism, no Sunni grievance against Hezbollah justifies jihadist violence, and no injustice committed by Hezbollah gives anyone the right to murder.

But condemning terrorism does not give the state permission to violate its own laws. A judiciary that imprisons without proof manufactures widespread resentment instead of fighting terrorism. A security system that arrests first and investigates later humiliates the society it is charged with protecting. A state that can keep a person in prison for years without conviction is operating outside its own stated legal principles.

Hezbollah’s role is central to this story because Lebanon’s judiciary and security agencies have not operated in a vacuum. They operate under the shadow of Hezbollah’s weapons, intelligence networks, political veto, and intimidation. Since the Syrian war, opposition to Hezbollah and Assad has often been treated as a security threat, while Hezbollah’s own illegal arms, cross-border war, extrajudicial assassinations, and domestic coercion are excused. This is the ugliest double standard in the republic: one side can own a private army and call it resistance; others can be destroyed by suspicion alone.

The Lebanese state was instrumental in its own failure. It allowed Hezbollah’s parallel power structure to shape the meaning of legality and facilitated a system in which the armed party enjoys immunity while its opponents face selective prosecution. That is how a state becomes a tool in the hands of a militia.

The rot is not limited to Islamist detainees. Political parties are also pushing for the amnesty to include drug-related cases, as well as the cases of Lebanese citizens who fled to Israel after Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000. The proposed law has drawn predictable sectarian bargaining. Sunni leaders focus on Islamist detainees, Shiite parties on drug-related cases, and Christian forces on Lebanese who fled to Israel.

The drug file is especially pernicious. Minor users and addicts should not be treated like cartel bosses; they need rehabilitation and proportionate justice. But drug traffickers, organized dealers, and cartel figures should not be laundered through a political deal. Lebanon’s drug economy is not socially neutral. It is tied to areas where Hezbollah’s influence is dominant. The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned Lebanon-based figures accused of Captagon trafficking with ties to Hezbollah and the Assad regime, describing networks that generated revenue for Hezbollah, the Syrian regime, and traffickers themselves. To pardon cartel members would be a surrender to narco-politics.

The Israel exile file is also morally complex. Many Lebanese fled to Israel in 2000 because the state could not or would not protect them from Hezbollah’s revenge after Israel’s withdrawal from south Lebanon. That failure should be acknowledged. Those who killed Lebanese citizens, tortured detainees, or participated in crimes inside Israeli-run detention facilities should never be pardoned. Flight may be understandable. Murder and torture are not.

The real scandal is that Lebanon wants amnesty without accountability.

Who detained people without proper files? Who allowed investigations to rot? Who used military courts and security agencies as tools of political intimidation? Who protected drug networks? Who decided that Hezbollah’s crimes were untouchable while its opponents could be crushed?

An amnesty law that does not answer these questions is a cover-up.

Lebanon does not need another sectarian bargain or a deal in which every political faction secures relief for its preferred constituency and calls it “national reconciliation.”

It needs justice.

Release the uncharged. Try the untried. Retry the unfairly convicted. Punish the guilty.

Then ask the question parliament seems determined to avoid: who built a system in which some people could spend years in prison without conviction while others operated above the law?

Any amnesty that avoids that question is not an act of mercy, but a gross abdication of responsibility.