Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Paul Reichardt's avatar
Paul Reichardt
8h

I agree with everyone word in this piece, including the several paragraphs about a major subset of those lethal dangers to journalists in the Middle East in the writer’s blind spot that didn’t get written.

One can be charitable and note that the stories of Shireen Abu Akleh, Jamal Khashoggi, and the killing of other journalists by “friendly” govts have been covered elsewhere in western English-language media.

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Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
11h

I call b.s. I don't believe there are such things as "journalist." Propagandist, yes, but journalist...no. Never heard of one, never seen one, and I have never ever read anything these make-believe people, you call journalist, have ever written.

~ Lebo Von Lo~Debar ~

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