Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
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Alas, Lebanon's difficulties come from its record of talking big and doing nothing: it was just in January of this year that Lebanon announced, to great fanfare, that it had completely disarmed Hezbollah south of the Litani River. Israel's subsequent operations there, which uncovered large arms caches and tunnel fortifications, show how useless Lebanon's announcements are.

Perhaps the greatest difference between Israel and Lebanon is not religion or language or even politics. It's that Israel thrives on a results-oriented culture where empty talk goes nowhere. That then translates into high-tech innovation, military proficiency and economic strength.

Lebanon's government empty words will lead it nowhere. The results of the pilot withdrawal will be its test on the ground and it's not a test Lebanon has ever passed before.

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