Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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letterwriter
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The ambulance attack is suspect as is the Israeli-dictioned and hastily created "terror web presence" associated with it. The mentally ill guy who was incorrectly released and proceeded to stab three people first stabbed his Muslim friend: Jews DO NOT get to label every bad luck encounter as that fake label "anti-semitism" and especially do not get to strongarm long existing countries into breaking their thousand year old law and justice systems to please Jews in their endless neurosis.

If the synagogues have been supporting the terror campaigns of the Israelis, or have been behind local attacks on society and government, they can expect to draw fire. And we know they have been doing both.

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