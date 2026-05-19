Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Brian's avatar
Brian
6h

I hear you as far as general prison abuse increases in Israel and settler violence, especially under Ben-Gvir, but like I commented (perhaps a bit too harshly) on Hamza’s article, our issue is that Kristof’s claims about dog rape are literally physically impossible and no one seems to care. He could have written an article about the actual documented abuse in Israeli prisons, but he didn’t because it wasn’t salacious enough and because he couldn’t directly say “wow they are worse than Hamas!”

There could have been a well-sourced article (not from B’Tselem and Euro-Med or from people who celebrated Oct 7 on the day it happened, but from dissident Israeli guards, court documents, public filings, moderate Palestinians, etc) that would have exposed the real abuses in the prison system with real journalism, but now that Kristof wrote his poorly sourced op-ed Israel will understandably simply circle the wagons and it will be even harder to deal with actual issues.

It feels like someone writing an op-ed about rape in US domestic prisons (which is indeed a real problem) and claiming “wow they are worse than Saddam!”

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Behind the Narrative 📣's avatar
Behind the Narrative 📣
8h

We prefer to be hated and alive.

One Hundred Years of Antisemitism and Blood Libels

https://behindthenarrative7.substack.com/p/i-accuse-the-new-york-times?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=bpnge

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