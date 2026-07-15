Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
5h

Very good point made here. We don't want another Lebanon situation and it seems that could easily happen if Hamas keeps its arms and tunnels. In fact, I suspect that might even be the point of refusing to give up their arms.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ideas Beyond Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture