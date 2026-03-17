Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Elliot Friedland's avatar
Elliot Friedland
4h

Thank you for writing about this, we are quite concerned. Someone was stabbed last week in Finchley at an Iran demo!

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