Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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D Lant's avatar
D Lant
16h

Very interesting insight! Thank you.

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Muad'Dib's avatar
Muad'Dib
1h

"If American forces launch attacks from Gulf territory (as the regime falsely claims)," this is an insanely Orwellian line. On our screens, we watch US Himars & Atacms being fired at Iran from Bahrain and Kuwait. And I guess the author expects us to believe that the US air force & navy bomb Iran w/o traversing GCC airspace?

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