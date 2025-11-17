Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Nov 17

The tension between preserving authentic recipies and adapting them for a broader audience is so interesting here. Phil's getting pushback from Iraqis about his variations, but he's actually doing something crucial by keeping these culinary traditions alive and visibl in London. The fact that he's specifically representing Christian Iraqi heritage makes this even more important given how much that community has declined since 2003. Food becomes a form of cultural preservtion when so much else has been lost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ideas Beyond Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture