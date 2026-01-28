Middle East Uncovered

AkramK
15h

You’re being too kind to the regime in Jordan portraying the issue as one in need of legislative intervention.

The regime is blatantly repressive from it’s inception in the 1920’s.

There is a great divide between the ruler and the ruled and aspirations do not meet. The creation of the Zionist state necessitated the creation of a reciprocal body to rule over and contain the nearly one million refugees coming from Palestine in 1948 and to keep the eastern boarder of the Zionist state safe.

The philosophical foundation of Jordan is built on repressive measures.

Ergo, zebra cannot change its stripes.

