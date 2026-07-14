Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Kathy
12h

Well said. Needed very much to be said. Distorting the truth is incredibly counterproductive when it comes to real solutions and better tomorrows. Thank you for this post and i appreciate these initiatives.

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