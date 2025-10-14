Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
Oct 20

More of this please. We Americans have so little idea of what life and conditions are like in Gaza - I mean in general, even when there isn't an active war going on. Your point about Palestinian ex-pats is well taken. But safety first. How do we get safety and stability on the ground in order to build anything - literally and figuratively. Maybe Palestinians in exile can come together organizationally to come up with inititatives.

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Les Vitailles's avatar
Les Vitailles
Oct 14

Find out his true colors when he comments about the public executions carried out by Hamas as soon as the ceasefire went into effect

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/hamas-executions-viral-video-shows-beaten-blindfolded-men-killed-publicly-hours-after-israel-peace-deal-is-truce-on-the-brink/articleshow/124556032.cms

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