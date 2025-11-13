Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D Lant's avatar
D Lant
Nov 13

Spot on as usual. Sadly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
Nov 13

Absofuckinglutely

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ideas Beyond Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture