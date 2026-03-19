Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
2hEdited

This is an amazing article. It reminds me of how as an American visiting Vietnam in 2018, I was embraced (literally) by an elderly former North Vietnamese decorated soldier, who had survived napalm attacks. He and his wife now lived in a narrow room in Red Cross retirement housing. His pressed army jacket with its decorations was hung proudly on one wall of the room. But there was also a small table with a glass cover and under the glass was a photo of an American doctor, who had treated him and befriended him and his family after the war. The doctor was one of the many American private individuals and and organizations who came to Vietnam after the war ended to provide medical and other services, help individuals and help rebuild the country.

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Daniel Hall's avatar
Daniel Hall
3h

This interesting article presents some relatively little known information about early interactions between Iranians and Americans. Unfortunately it blithely completely skips over the period between 1910 and 1979. I hope that the author will provide more detail for that period in the future.

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