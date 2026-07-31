Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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D Lant's avatar
D Lant
18m

We need to call out both sides. 100% the settlers inciting violence is a major issue that should not be tolerated. No one should be doing vigilante justice anything.

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Shaked Koplewitz's avatar
Shaked Koplewitz
25m

I think this would be good for Israel's domestic interests, but I don't think this will have an impact on Israel's international standing. The hysterical Gaza war reactions already made maximum use of the outrage, everyone inclined to be mad at Israel is already maximally outraged and anyone who isn't is sick of hearing about it anyway.

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