Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Tatjana Lowe-Jurek's avatar
Tatjana Lowe-Jurek
4h

Thank you, Merissa, for sharing the perception, feelings and thoughts of your community.

My heart goes out to all the people in and from the Middle East, wishing for Peace to come soon.

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