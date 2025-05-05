Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Coffey's avatar
Donna Coffey
May 5, 2025

This is the beginning of what could be an excellent book.

The Arab Spring? When I heard this, I didn’t believe it, did you? It was unbelievable because it didn’t have hardly any foundation!

More later, hopefully?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ideas Beyond Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture