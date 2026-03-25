Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Michael Alan Dover, PhD's avatar
Michael Alan Dover, PhD
4h

Thank you for this excellent analysis. I have linked to it from my Syria Specific beat: https://michaelalandover.substack.com/p/syria-one-valuable-essay. I have held out hope that this could happen, and it is almost hard to believe.

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