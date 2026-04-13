Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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The Golden Pill's avatar
The Golden Pill
9h

The adoption of complete antinormalization, drawn directly from the thawabit, signals that nearly all Palestinian activism has been devoured by the Neo-Jihadist purity spiral in the west that still cheers on Hamas for killing so many peaceniks on 10/7. And like all purity spirals, it must now finish running its course into the ground.

https://thegoldenpill.substack.com/p/the-sanewashing-of-by-any-means-necessary?r=31tulb&utm_medium=ios

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Mirrors for the Prince's avatar
Mirrors for the Prince
6h

There is no point in talking to people who think slaughtering 20,000 children is “self-defense.” Boycotts helped apartheid South Africa to crumble and they can do the same to apartheid Israel.

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