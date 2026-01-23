Middle East Uncovered

I think America’s military withdrawal from Iraq and the entire Middle East is inevitable. Its debt stands at nearly 40 trillion and is now growing faster than its economy and its archaic political system is imploding under the weight of its poor finances and changing demographics. It will most likely follow a Soviet style trajectory and be forced to withdraw all its forces from the entire region within the next 10-15 years. The recent pact between Pakistan and Saudi suggests some of the region’s states already see the writing on the wall, but most of the region’s governments appear blind to the reality of America’s looming implosion.

