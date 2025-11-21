Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mirrors for the Prince's avatar
Mirrors for the Prince
Nov 22

Seems to me like the best place to start is not by having the Lebanese army tear down Hezbollah positions but having it train with Hezbollah to defend against Israel’s next, inevitable attack. I find it a little insane that a country currently being occupied by a foreign military force would actually consider dismantling the only organization capable of fighting the occupiers instead of helping them protect the nation’s territorial integrity. It’s the same story playing out in Syria. But appeasement will not work. Israel is ruled by fanatics with nuclear weapons who have always dreamed of a greater Israel that extends to the Litani. The only way to stop them is to stand up to them and work together, not capitulate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ideas Beyond Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture