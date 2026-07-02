Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Charles caplan's avatar
Charles caplan
6h

A ceasefire is not an end to the war

A ceasefire has a fundamental function.. this one was clear demilitarized gaza Israel leaves

Hamas did not demiliterize os rebuilding its forces and so the war will return to a more kinetic form

After that the same ceasefire option will return to gaza and once again it can choose its path

Same with hizbullah in the north

Suicidal empathy is much reduced post 2023 in Israel for those who don’t want to survive and those western countries that cut off munitions and weapons in an 8 front war have little leverage on the Israeli conscious

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