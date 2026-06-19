Middle East Uncovered

Middle East Uncovered

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Erica Fischer's avatar
Erica Fischer
2h

Afghanistan should be treated like the world treated Apartheid-South Africa. It should be shunned and boycotted. But mysogenism is not considered as revolting as racism. Thus is tragic and disgusting.

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